Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CIBC to C$21.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.57.

TSE:SMU.UN traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.40. 345,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,697. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.04. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.86.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

