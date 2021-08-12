Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$24.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMU.UN. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.57.

Shares of TSE:SMU.UN traded up C$0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 345,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,697. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$11.58 and a 52 week high of C$21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.74, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.04.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

