Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 430.74% and a negative return on equity of 104.75%.

NASDAQ:SMMT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.59. 4,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,171. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

