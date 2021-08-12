Sumokoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.05 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $81,843.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.64 or 0.00584724 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000807 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

