Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,432 shares of company stock valued at $10,093,880 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $194.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 92.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.66. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $199.11.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

