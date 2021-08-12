Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.90.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price objective (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,263,000 after buying an additional 4,156,049 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,182,000 after buying an additional 2,810,640 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,250 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 1,155.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,427,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,514 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

