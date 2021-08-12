Sun (New) (SUN) Trading 1.2% Higher This Week

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $126.19 million and $19.75 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sun (New) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002147 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00046423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00055703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00142179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Sun (New)

SUN is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sun (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sun (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.