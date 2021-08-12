SUN (old) Price Tops $0.0266 (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SUN (old) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002171 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00046544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00055636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00145043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015260 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN (old) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

