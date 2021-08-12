SUN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24.10 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00046591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00144762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00152868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,367.36 or 0.99749027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.34 or 0.00868597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

