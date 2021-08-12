SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,758 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 291,409 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.54% of SunCoke Energy worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SXC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 765,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after purchasing an additional 667,586 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 306.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 838,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 632,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 880.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 454,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SXC opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $633.56 million, a PE ratio of 763.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.