SunContract Price Tops $0.0402 on Exchanges (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and $464,439.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SunContract has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

