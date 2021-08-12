Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Trading Up 1%

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) shares were up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 52,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 17,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $193.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Suncrest Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBKK)

Suncrest Bank provides various banking products and services to individual and businesses in California. The company offers business banking products and services, which include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit, equipment financing, construction, small business administration, commercial loans, and small business guaranteed loans, as well as investment real estate loans; cash management services; merchant services; and certificate of deposit registry services.

