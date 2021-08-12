Superdry (LON:SDRY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) shares rose 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 389.50 ($5.09) and last traded at GBX 383 ($5.00). Approximately 128,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 514,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 379.50 ($4.96).

SDRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Superdry from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Superdry alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £314.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 401.89.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.