Supreme (LON:SUP) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 214.65 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 211.50 ($2.76). Approximately 1,029,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 265,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.50 ($2.71).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Supreme from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 200.72. The company has a market cap of £249.58 million and a P/E ratio of 24.31.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

