Surgalign (SRGA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Surgalign (NASDAQ: SRGA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/12/2021 – Surgalign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “
- 8/9/2021 – Surgalign had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Surgalign had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Surgalign had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – Surgalign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “
- 7/13/2021 – Surgalign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “
Shares of SRGA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,022. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.12.
Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 151.41% and a negative net margin of 23.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.
See Also: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.