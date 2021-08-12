sUSD (SUSD) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $277.42 million and $24.95 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00055710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.71 or 0.00877210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00110345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00156128 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 277,005,097 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

