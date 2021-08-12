SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading Up 19.3% This Week

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $11.14 or 0.00025143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $399.87 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00055556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.79 or 0.00875408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00110271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00156000 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 231,150,028 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

