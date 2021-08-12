suterusu (SUTER) One Day Volume Hits $519,873.00

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. suterusu has a market capitalization of $16.19 million and $519,873.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, suterusu has traded 64.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About suterusu

suterusu is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

