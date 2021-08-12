SVB Leerink Cuts Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Price Target to $6.00

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 198.51% from the stock’s current price.

SIOX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

Shares of SIOX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,148. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $94.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.39. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

