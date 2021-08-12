SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.46) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.50). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $65.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.29. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $58.98 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,782,000 after purchasing an additional 677,558 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $48,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 567.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after buying an additional 395,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 382,520 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

