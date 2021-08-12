SVB Leerink Increases Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $42.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GMAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of GMAB stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,808. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.45. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.