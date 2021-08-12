SVB Leerink Weighs in on Allakos Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allakos in a report released on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.14). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.

ALLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Allakos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.91.

NASDAQ ALLK traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $80.14. 514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01).

In other news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,711 shares of company stock worth $6,819,013. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Allakos in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allakos by 71.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

