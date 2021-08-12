Swap (XWP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $158.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a market cap of $356,782.41 and approximately $158.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00140750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00154248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,026.72 or 0.99533427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.38 or 0.00869583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 13,767,977 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.