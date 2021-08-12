Swingby (SWINGBY) Trading 39.8% Higher Over Last Week

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Swingby has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a total market cap of $20.58 million and $911,354.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002179 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00143553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Swingby

SWINGBY is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,662,434 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

