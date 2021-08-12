Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Commerzbank cut Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Sunday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $93.05 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $68.72 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

