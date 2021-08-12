Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) is Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,696 shares during the quarter. Switch accounts for approximately 1.6% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Switch by 109.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Switch by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Switch in the first quarter worth $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Switch in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Switch by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $997,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,210,319 shares in the company, valued at $59,583,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,166,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 478,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,361,125.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,532,787 shares of company stock worth $31,162,988 in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWCH traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,561. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 100.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

