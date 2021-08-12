Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Stock Price Up 22.1%

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) rose 22.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 33,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 443% from the average daily volume of 6,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.31.

Sydney Airport Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYDDF)

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, and airfield and terminal facilities, as well as government mandated security services for airlines; and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

