Symbol (XYM) Hits Market Capitalization of $737.73 Million

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Symbol has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Symbol has a market capitalization of $737.73 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00140750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00154248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,026.72 or 0.99533427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.38 or 0.00869583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol’s total supply is 7,922,099,017 coins and its circulating supply is 5,466,011,429 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

