Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Synectics plc (LON:SNX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.57). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57), with a volume of 22,328 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Synectics alerts:

The company has a market cap of £21.09 million and a PE ratio of -6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.86.

In other news, insider Stephen Coggins purchased 13,790 shares of Synectics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £19,306 ($25,223.41). Also, insider David Bedford purchased 5,000 shares of Synectics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,884.24).

About Synectics (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.