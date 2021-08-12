Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $325.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.92.

SNPS traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $288.43. 2,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $191.04 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 625.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

