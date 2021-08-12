Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) vs. Citigroup (NYSE:C) Financial Survey

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Synovus Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Synovus Financial and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial 28.77% 14.65% 1.24% Citigroup 27.21% 12.10% 0.96%

Volatility and Risk

Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Synovus Financial pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Synovus Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Citigroup has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Synovus Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Synovus Financial and Citigroup, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial 0 1 7 0 2.88 Citigroup 1 6 12 0 2.58

Synovus Financial currently has a consensus target price of $44.39, suggesting a potential upside of 0.13%. Citigroup has a consensus target price of $80.53, suggesting a potential upside of 8.63%. Given Citigroup’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Synovus Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synovus Financial and Citigroup’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial $2.31 billion 2.81 $373.70 million $2.41 18.39 Citigroup $88.84 billion 1.69 $11.05 billion $4.88 15.19

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Synovus Financial. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synovus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Citigroup on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 289 branches and 389 ATMs in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card, lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,303 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

