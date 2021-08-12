T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Lifted by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 2.7% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,203. The stock has a market cap of $180.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

