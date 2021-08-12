TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €20.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been given a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 30.51% from the company’s current price.

TEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.29 ($30.93).

TEG stock traded up €0.38 ($0.45) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €28.78 ($33.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 1 year high of €28.89 ($33.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €27.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

