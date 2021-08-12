Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4941 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has increased its dividend payment by 49.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

TSM stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,337,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,578,408. The firm has a market cap of $600.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $75.98 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

