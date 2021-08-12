Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.7% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $27,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $115.70. 6,201,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,578,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $75.98 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $600.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

