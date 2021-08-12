Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €44.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Talanx (ETR:TLX) received a €44.50 ($52.35) price target from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Talanx in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

ETR TLX opened at €37.80 ($44.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €35.18. Talanx has a 1-year low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a 1-year high of €37.10 ($43.65).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

