Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Down to $14.12

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.12, but opened at $13.51. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TALS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.86.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,032,000.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

