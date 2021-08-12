Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLIS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.11. 2,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,142. Talis Biomedical has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.60). Equities research analysts expect that Talis Biomedical will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLIS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth $97,337,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth $19,930,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth $14,153,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth $13,236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth $9,283,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

