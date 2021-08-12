Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) traded down 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 299,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 619,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Talon Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. It owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

