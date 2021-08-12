Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

TALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $51,332.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,388 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 72.7% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 977,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Talos Energy by 26.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after buying an additional 483,666 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 2,372.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 418,861 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at $6,092,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $907.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $18.93.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

