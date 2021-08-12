Tap (XTP) Market Cap Tops $1.56 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. Tap has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $379,193.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tap has traded up 54.7% against the dollar. One Tap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.13 or 0.00868103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00109617 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00043208 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.