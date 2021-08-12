Tapmydata Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $812,983.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.21 or 0.00395056 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003446 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00012319 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.97 or 0.01006785 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Tapmydata

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,063,147 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.