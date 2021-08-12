Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $7.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,299.75. 97,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,314. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,476.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

