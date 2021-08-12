Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Target makes up about 2.5% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $27,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Target by 619.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Target by 3,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,574,000 after acquiring an additional 727,118 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $195,707,000 after acquiring an additional 720,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.95.

TGT traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.08. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $133.61 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.