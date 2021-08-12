Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. Target Hospitality updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

TH stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.48. 291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.04. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Target Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.15.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

