Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells $48,059.19 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,917 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $48,059.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TARS traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.