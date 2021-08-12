TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Up to $39.40

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.40, but opened at $40.96. TaskUs shares last traded at $37.88, with a volume of 5,318 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TASK shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. TaskUs’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,439,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,680,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,635,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,646,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000.

TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

