TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Up to $39.40

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.40, but opened at $40.96. TaskUs shares last traded at $37.88, with a volume of 5,318 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TASK shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,439,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,680,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,635,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,646,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000.
TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
