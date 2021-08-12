TaskUs’ (TASK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

TaskUs stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $40.77.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TaskUs will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,439,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,680,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $17,635,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $4,646,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $2,397,000.

TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

