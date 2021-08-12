TaskUs’ (TASK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.
TaskUs stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $40.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,439,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,680,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $17,635,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $4,646,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $2,397,000.
About TaskUs
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
