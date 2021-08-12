TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.84

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCVA. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,424,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,197,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

