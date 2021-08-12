TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Trading Down 0.2%

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.98. 1,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 109,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. III Capital Management bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,982,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,424,000.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

